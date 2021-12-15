Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 15, 2021 12:21 PM ET
Celebrate the New Year at a Princess Resort
Celebrating the New Year in a new destination, especially one like the Caribbean, with its warm waters, even warmer weather and tropical vibes, is a memorable experience like no other.
Ditch the winter coat for a swimsuit and stay at one of the many Princess Hotels & Resorts properties in Punta Cana or the Riviera Maya. Guests who book by January 5, 2022, can take advantage of Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Special Christmas Offer, with savings of up to 45 percent off for travel through December 22, 2022.
The Riviera Maya in Mexico offers beautiful beaches, mysterious cenotes and all types of fun activities to enjoy, including the shopping and nightlife on Fifth Avenue. Princess Hotels & Resorts offers five resorts in the region, which provide guests with international cuisine, a special New Year’s Eve program, including acrobat performances, a fire show and a guest DJ.
Guests can also choose to welcome the New Year by watching the sunrise from Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Playa Mujeres. It’s the easternmost part of Mexico and the first to welcome the New Year.
In Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, Princess Hotels & Resorts offers six resorts to choose from, with all-inclusive programs and gorgeous ocean views. At any resort, guests can enjoy a gala and dinner on the evening of December 31, followed by a party to ring in the New Year with both Spanish and American New Year’s traditions, as well as some Dominican ones.
One Dominican New Year tradition that is encouraged at a Princess resort is that you must float on your back in the sea on the morning of January 1 to leave all of the bad things from the previous year behind and encourage good things to come your way in the new year.
