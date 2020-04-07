The Cosmopolitan Blog | April 07, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Eco-Friendly Practices on the Las Vegas Strip
In a city that uses as much energy as Las Vegas, resorts such as The Cosmopolitan have become committed to sustainability initiatives to produce as little waste as possible. The Cosmopolitan was even given NV Energy’s first Lifetime Leaders in Sustainability award in 2018.
At The Cosmopolitan, the banquet team has done away with disposable utensils and plates to reduce waste. Additionally, all the food that doesn’t get eaten is donated to Las Vegas Rescue Mission, feeding hundreds of homeless people each day.
The resort has also gotten rid of individual plastic water bottles in favor of reusable options and on-site water stations. The stations come equipped with cups made from recycled materials. In fact, many items around the resort, including the paper used in all conference rooms, are made from recycled material.
The Cosmopolitan also uses a waste management system called LampTracker to determine the best ways to recycle batteries, lamps, bulbs and other items that contain mercury.
Guests at The Cosmopolitan don’t have to worry about separating their recyclables from their trash; the resort has that covered. According to Joseph Kaplan, Associate Director of Catering and Conference Services, “We actually have a company we hire that sorts all the trash and then separates anything that’s plastic, anything that’s glass, anything that’s absolutely waste and needs to go into the landfill, and anything that’s recyclable.”
This is only a handful of eco-friendly practices that can be found at The Cosmopolitan. From the lighting and air-conditioning to the marketing, The Cosmopolitan is dedicated to leaving less of a footprint and more of an impression.
To learn more, visit The Cosmopolitan’s blog.
More The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas
More by The Cosmopolitan Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS