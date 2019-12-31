Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | December 31, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Experience a Culinary Journey at Temptation Cancun Resort
During a stay at Temptation Cancun Resort, in addition to geeking out the cool way and dancing around in neon colors, guests also get to enjoy a culinary journey. With seven restaurants to dine at, there is something new to try every day.
This resort, part of the Original Group collection, invites visitors to live their best lives all throughout the day and into the evening. From pool activities to evening themed parties, there’s something fun at every turn.
In addition to all the activities though, Temptation Cancun Resort ensures guests have plenty of flavors to satisfy their taste buds with several restaurants and bars conveniently located right on property.
For a taste of sensual elegance, She restaurant is the place to be. Designed for couples only, this unforgettable experience delights guests with a multiple course menu.
Sutra offers Asian cuisine at its finest, incorporating seasonings from China, Japan, India, Vietnam and Thailand.
Visitors looking for a wide variety of flavors can choose to check out the international buffet, Rain. Live-action cooking stations bring this place to life with two different buffet lines available.
Bars at this resort come in all types including a swim-up bar, a sports bar, a lobby bar and even a quiet pool bar and a VIP lounge.
