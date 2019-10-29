Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | October 29, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Temptation Cancun Resort Dares Guests to Get Their Neon On
If you’re planning to stay at Temptation Cancun Resort, an Original Group hotel in Mexico, be prepared to bring some bright gear.
Saturday is the night that this adults-only, all-inclusive hotel invites its guests to dress in white and neon so they can glow on the dance floor.
During “Let it Glow” Saturdays, one of the chic resort’s many theme nights, guests are encouraged to “create a sexy look using knarly neon, reflecting your inner glow, on the outside,” according to the hotel’s website.
The colorful party takes place at Bash, the hotel’s popular hotspot for mingling over some top-notch entertainment. Bash is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
For guests staying a little longer, other theme nights throughout the week include Superheroes night on Mondays, Angels & Devils on Tuesdays, Lingerie Lounge on Wednesdays, School Girls and Nerds on Thursdays and a handful of others.
Keep in mind that theme nights can change at any time, so be sure to look into which ones are going on over your stay prior to departure.
A hip, nonjudgmental vibe is the hallmark of the 430-room Temptation Cancun Resort due to its enticing atmosphere. One example is the property’s famous “Sexy Pool,” which plays host to high-energy pool parties and performances.
Learn more about the Let it Glow theme nights and all the others as well by visiting the Temptation Cancun Resort website.
