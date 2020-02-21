Experience the Magic of Los Cabos

Los Cabos Blog | February 21, 2020 4:00 PM ET
The Baja Way isn’t just a place; it’s the places it takes you. It’s the essence that fills your spirit when you embrace nature’s bounty in a sophisticated setting like Los Cabos. Things come together naturally at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Sur peninsula.
It’s where the desert sands meet ocean waves, the charms of old Mexico mingle with the latest trends and where traditional tastes are invigorated with modern ingredients. Los Cabos is known as Land’s End, but this is where the Mexican vacation of your clients’ dreams begins.
Los Cabos consists of two towns: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. Between the two, you’ll find a welcoming 20-mile tourist corridor with respected hotel and resort brands, delicious seaside restaurants and renowned golf courses. Come see why it’s a favorite destination among A-listers like George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston and Enrique Iglesias.
When you arrive, choose from a luxurious range of accommodations, from elegant boutique hotels to expansive all-inclusive resorts. Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated adults-only atmosphere or a fun-filled, family-friendly environment, Los Cabos lodgings appeal to a variety of tastes.
Properties feature classic, traditional, modern and cutting-edge designs, but all offer a higher level of service with outstanding amenities to match. Staying in Los Cabos, you can rest assured that you’ll be well taken care of in every moment.
This unique landscape directly influences the cuisine of Los Cabos, too. The Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean come together to provide a bounty of fresh seafood, not to mention a beautiful backdrop for every meal. Farm-to-table cuisine thrives here, with fields of fresh vegetables and acres of orchards bearing fruits of all kinds.
It doesn’t get any fresher than that, and local chefs win awards for incorporating regional ingredients into their innovative dishes – along with the traditional favorites, of course. If your clients are foodies, they’re going to love savoring every bite in Los Cabos.
You might think that Los Cabos is merely a luxurious sun-and-sand spot for your clients. You wouldn’t be wrong, but you’d be remiss if you didn’t mention its many enriching experiences.
Day trips to the nearby “magic pueblo” of Todos Santos (All Saints) are filled with history, art and creative cuisine. Multiday excursions to a working ranch for world-class mountain biking, horseback riding and glamping under the Baja stars are sure to thrill those with an appetite for adventure.
A breadth of outdoor activities will draw your clients closer to nature. Snorkeling beneath the iconic El Arco, Los Cabos’ most famous natural landmark. Deep-sea fishing or dancing into the wee hours? In Los Cabos, you can do it all – and more.
Ride camels on the beach. Witness the migration of humpback and gray whales. Learn to cook traditional Mexican dishes using local ingredients, shop for unique artworks, and take a sunset cruise on a chartered yacht. Or simply relax poolside – it’s more than encouraged here.
If there are golf enthusiasts among your clients, they’ll want to bring their clubs to Los Cabos, the undisputed golf capital of Latin America. Boasting 16 championship courses designed by the biggest names in the sport – Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, among others – Los Cabos has been recognized by Golf Digest as being the No. 1 Mexican destination for golfers.
It doesn’t hurt that seven out of the top 10 courses in the country are found here, as well as four of the world’s greatest 100, making it a bucket-list destination for any player – from amateur to pro.
After an exhilarating round, indulge in a well-deserved spa treatment. An array of luxury spas embraces the natural surroundings, some with wide-open views of the sea or massages that seem to follow the rhythms of the waves.
No matter how your clients decide to spend their Los Cabos vacation, the magical experiences here are sure to bring them closer to nature and to each other. That’s The Baja Way.
