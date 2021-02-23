La Coleccion Resorts Blog | February 23, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Officially Welcomes Guests
Earlier this month, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana announced that the much anticipated Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana is officially welcoming guests.
The resort, located on the shores of Uvero Alto in the Dominican Republic, is both all-inclusive and adults-only and provides guests with delicious cuisine, luxurious accommodations and endless entertainment options throughout their stay.
“As the first Live Aqua outside of Mexico, the opening of Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana is an important milestone for Posadas and for our loyal guests who now have a new destination to enjoy the resort’s unique blend of the brand's top notch services and experiences with the authentic Caribbean flair of the Dominican Republic,” Enrique Calderón, Chief Operating Officer of Posadas, said.
“The resort was masterfully designed to enhance its breathtaking setting, incorporating elements that tease the senses such as scents of aromatherapy, sounds of soothing fountains, delectable cuisine, specialty treatments, and much more.”
With 347 suites in eight different categories, top-notch staff, a high-quality fitness center, seven restaurants, eight bars and much more, visitors to this resort have everything they could imagine for a tropical vacation in the Caribbean.
Travelers can visit this new resort with confidence, as La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana has several health and safety measures in place to continue keeping guests safe and comfortable.
Contact a travel advisor or visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com to learn more or to get your vacation to Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana on the books.
