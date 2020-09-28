La Coleccion Resorts Blog | September 28, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana to Open in 2021
While La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana currently only has resorts located throughout Mexico, this resort collection is set to debut it’s first property in the Dominican Republic. Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana is set to open in February of 2021.
Similar to the resorts in Mexico, this new adults-only property will have all the signature elements that come along with a Posadas resort, including excellent service, sensorial experiences, top-notch amenities and more.
In line with current events, the Travel with Confidence program will be set in place to ensure the health and safety of all guests and employees.
“We made the decision to adjust our opening timeline to ensure all elements are in place to offer guests the best experiences. As the first international location for the brand, we look forward to a seamless opening as we prepare to welcome guests in the new year,” explained Enrique Calderon, Chief Operating Officer of Posadas.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will have 347 suites, and the resort will offer a seaside ambiance, with airy spaces, zen gardens and soothing fountains, among other relaxing features.
Of the many amenities offered at this tropical resort, the infinity swimming pool with stunning ocean views takes the spotlight. In total, this property has 96,875 sq. ft. of pools.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to start planning your winter getaway to this property.
