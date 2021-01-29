La Coleccion Resorts Blog | January 29, 2021 8:00 AM ET
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana Is Keeping Guests Safe
As vacation bookings begin to pick back up, travelers are still hesitant on planning trips. It’s important for airlines, hotels and other companies to share their protocols to enhance future guests’ comfort levels.
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana has shared its various health and safety protocols, and it's continuing to keep guests’ safety a top priority.
“We understand that the travel experience must continue to adapt in this new normal post-pandemic, and at La Colección Resorts our goal is to make it as simple as possible for our guests,” says Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas.
The company’s Travel With Confidence program was announced early on in the pandemic, and the amplified cleaning procedures it encompasses provides guests with peace of mind.
With the recent CDC requirements, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana is also now offering free COVID-19 antigen tests to guests on-site.
Along with this service, the program is offering guests full coverage of accidents or illness, including COVID-19, from check-in to check-out. This coverage includes hotel expenses during recovery and 24-hour services at a cost of $4 per night. If a guest does test positive, a discounted nightly rate of $10 per person per night plus taxes is offered during the quarantine period.
