RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | November 02, 2019 5:30 PM ET
Riu Vallarta Hotel Reopens
RIU Hotels & Resorts continues to give various resorts in the collection an uplift, and the most recently renovated resort is Riu Vallarta Hotel, located in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.
This area offers an ideal vacation destination for travelers, especially those escaping the cold weather back home. The resort is set on Flamingos Beach and offers sophisticated, modern décor. This property is both family-friendly and all-inclusive.
Riu Vallarta Hotel offers something for everyone, from entertainment and activities to romantic and relaxing areas. Here are just a few of the highlights post-renovation:
—Remodeled rooms
—Riu Party, the latest entertainment concept at Riu Jalisco Hotel
—New pool area including three pools, one kids' pool with slides and a pool with a swim-up bar
—Pepe’s Food grill by the pool area
—New RiuFit area
—New Italian restaurant
The renovation of Riu Vallarta Hotel comes in addition to a new design in Riviera Maya and the first water part in Jamaica. From water slides to gourmet dining, families will never run out of things to do staying at a RIU property.
