Los Cabos Blog | December 24, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Why Los Cabos Is a Place for Luxury Travelers
If you have clients in search of a luxurious getaway this winter, you can confidently point them in the direction of Los Cabos, Mexico. In addition to luxury accommodations, travelers to this destination have access to personalized experiences, world-class fishing activities and several types of tours.
Due to the number of luxury hospitality brands in the area, this destination has widely been considered one of the most exclusive in all of Latin America. In fact, luxury resorts make up more than 80 percent of all the available lodging.
To top it off, Los Cabos has implemented enhanced COVID-19 health and safety measures, so both you and your clients can rest assured it will be a safe trip.
Upon arrival, vacationers to Los Cabos are immediately welcomed with bright sunny weather and friendly people. Depending on their interests, your clients can take part in golfing on celebrity-designed golf courses, indulging in award-winning cuisine, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, wellness and spa treatments and much more.
With the constant warm and sunny weather, sport fishing and other outdoor activities such as diving, snorkeling, hiking, kayaking and boating are available for your clients to enjoy year-round.
Los Cabos continues to put a priority on health and safety standards through its Los Cabos With Care initiative. The enhanced destination-wide guidelines ensure the wellbeing of both visitors and the local community, and the destination continues to receive high praise for managing the pandemic.
