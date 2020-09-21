Eric Bowman | September 21, 2020 10:19 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: A New Look for Fall Travel
Fall travel in 2020 will no doubt be different.
The coronavirus outbreak means new protocols are in place for travelers and extra precaution needs to be taken no matter where you go.
Whether you’re traveling or just thinking about booking a future trip though, you’re not alone.
New research suggests that half of Americans feel comfortable traveling this fall.
Domestic travel is picking back up with new routes taking off. The majority of trips taking place this fall will be closer to home.
Typically, Europe is a trendy spot for shoulder season travel this time of year but given that it still remains closed to Americans at the moment, the domestic travel space for the fall season will be the way to go for most.
However, there are several popular international travel destinations open to Americans right now.
Travel pods and beach vacations are two other trends for fall travel, as well as future cruise bookings – both for river and ocean cruise lines.
And given we are still in a pandemic, it’s perfectly fine if you don’t plan to travel anywhere this fall.
However, if you have the means, you should absolutely look into booking a winter getaway now or beginning the planning process for an epic 2021 vacation.
What are your fall travel plans?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Hawaii will reopen for tourism on October 15, provided travelers test negative for COVID-19.
Senators introduce a bill to safely bring back cruising in the US.
TSA may implement a uniform temperature-check program across airports in the US.
Cancun to soon welcome more flights.
Industry experts warn of possible massive hotel closures.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS