Eric Bowman | January 11, 2021 11:32 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Cruise Industry Suffers Another Setback
Cruising was pushed back again another month for multiple cruise lines.
That’s another month of those in the industry not getting paid.
Another month passengers who are itching to see the world by boat won’t be able to do so.
The CDC No Sail Order was lifted back in October of 2020. On the 11th day of January in 2021, we sit here pondering when it will all return.
When will the cruise industry get its chance to show the world how it can operate amid these unprecedented times just as hotels and airplanes and airports have for months on end now?
The requirements to return to sailing include completing the test voyages, but while demand is high among cruisers to volunteer on those it remains to be seen when those will actually get going. I know I’m not the only one wishing to be on a test voyage.
Nearly all the major players in the ocean line industry won’t be sailing out of US ports through March.
April, will you finally be the full re-launch month?
We need it.
Do you plan to cruise in 2021? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
