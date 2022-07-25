Eric Bowman | July 25, 2022 9:07 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: On the Length of Vacations
Is the weeklong vacation dying?
Not entirely, but the traveler’s mindset sure is changing.
Growing up, we hopped in the car on a Saturday to begin our family’s summer vacation with the plan to return home the following Saturday.
The traditional seven-day vacation will always be around, but more and more Americans are changing how they travel.
We know this to be true from comments from travel advisors and suppliers as well as recent research data.
Allianz found that over half of American travelers plan to make their next vacation a "micro-cation” – which is a leisure trip at least 100 miles away from home that's four nights or fewer in duration.
And travel advisors continue to see their clients booking longer trips than ever before, some traveling two weeks to even a month at a time.
The pandemic changed things, and that pent-up demand for travel that continues to build is helping the industry recover.
New data also shows that Americans are prioritizing travel and using more vacation days.
And they’re using more vacation days to take more trips or simply taking longer trips.
The weeklong vacation has been a standard for so many in the way they travel, but as we emerge from the pandemic, the length of a family vacation is changing.
Where are you traveling next, and how long is your trip? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Will World Health Organization’s declaration on Monkeypox impede travel?
United CEO says at least another year before air travel normalizes.
CDC updated risk levels for several destinations and released new cruise ship COVID safety recommendations.
Cruise lines Margaritaville at Sea, Virgin Voyages, and Azamara eliminate pre-cruise testing rules.
FAA leader claims US airlines cutting down on delays and cancellations.
At select TSA airport checkpoints, you won’t need to show your boarding pass.
