Most Americans Planning a 'Micro-Cation' This Summer
Features & Advice Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke June 22, 2022
Travelers continue to eye shorter getaways in 2022 as more than half of Americans (53 percent) plan to make their next vacation a "micro-cation," according to Allianz Partners USA's 14th annual Vacation Confidence Index.
Allianz, which first coined the term in 2019, defines a micro-cation as a leisure trip at least 100 miles away from home that's four nights or fewer in duration. Nearly one-quarter of respondents (23 percent) are even planning multiple micro-vacations before summer is over. That figure is up two points from 2021.
The study also found that as many as seven in ten (71 percent) Americans will travel away from home between now and September for at least one night while roughly four in ten (39 percent) are planning multiple trips away from home this summer. Both of those figures are up four and five points from last year, respectively.
The average number of trips Americans plan to take this summer is also up to 1.4 from 1.2 in 2021. Young Americans ages 18-34 (44 percent) and men (40 percent) are leading the way when it comes to the multiple trips trend, with those groups planning two or more between now and September.
The survey also reveals that travelers intend to spend less per night the longer their trip lasts. For one-night micro-cations, the average anticipated spend is $606. The average drops to $410 per night for a two-night getaway and dips further for three- and four-night micro-cations at $325 per night and $323 per night, respectively.
"The Summer travel season is here, and Americans are taking advantage of those banked vacation days," Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement. "Whether it’s a road trip, a getaway to the mountains or to the beach for some R&R, Americans are planning quick getaways, and many are planning multiple trips to help satisfy their desire for travel. For frequent travelers, an annual travel insurance policy covering a year’s worth of travel is a great idea, offering convenience and value."
The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2010 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. For this particular survey, more than 2,000 American adults were interviewed from May 2-4, 2022.
