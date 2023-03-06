Eric Bowman | March 06, 2023 10:14 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Planning Ahead
Make a plan.
No matter what it is you’re dealing with in life, simply make a plan.
My travel advisor friends are continuously making plans for their clients. But it’s important for them to set aside time to make their own plans too – plans for their business as well as plans for their personal life.
Planning ahead is vital to succeeding.
It allows you to stay on top of your challenges so that stay focused and complete what you need to do to achieve those goals.
You can set yourself up for failure without proper planning, whether it’s for a trip or in your personal life.
And planning ahead for travel has never been more important.
As we approach a busy spring break travel period and expect the summer travel season to be even bigger, the time to plan is now. And my consumer travel friends, you better get yourself a trusted travel advisor to help set up those travel plans.
You don’t want to miss out.
Your future self will greatly thank you for planning ahead.
What are your future travel plans?
