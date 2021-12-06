Eric Bowman | December 06, 2021 11:15 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Saving Up
Saving up for travel certainly has changed in recent times.
The pandemic halted travel for so many. As the world slowly reopens, spending money on travel is an afterthought for some.
There are tons of Americans who have traveled very little or not at all over the last two years. Some are waiting and saving up. Others just don’t have the means to spend on travel right now.
No matter where you stand financially, doing anything you can to save as it relates to travel is so vital.
Travel is good for the soul. We all need to take a break during the year at some point and traveling to a new or familiar destination is a great way to improve one’s mental health.
Actively traveling right now may not be feasible for some but saving up is always doable. Put money aside for a future trip – perhaps even that big, epic bucket list trip you’ve always dreamt of taking.
And if you can’t put money from your paycheck to save for travel, find other ways to save, like building up points with your credit card to use for future travel.
I’m currently working on saving up airline miles to eventually use toward a long-haul flight. Not having to pay for a flight will significantly help save on travel.
It can be hard to save this time of year. The holidays are synonymous with spending after all.
Things have certainly become even more commercialized over the years, and in 2021 we are seeing higher prices than ever on nearly everything.
Giving gifts and spreading holiday cheer is great. I definitely don’t want to take away from that. But have you thought of giving your loved one the gift of an experience?
Savings should be on the mind of many before we close out the calendar year. That’s not to say don’t spend any money at all. We just need to spend smarter, especially when it comes to travel.
Are you saving for travel at all? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Travel Industry reacts to Biden’s new COVID-19 testing requirements.
What travelers need to know about the new Omicron variant.
The UK changes entry requirements due to the Omicron variant. And so does France.
Canada’s first all-inclusive mountain resort is finally open.
Airlines still owe billions in ticket refunds for canceled flights.
Sandals Resorts is giving away prizes this holiday season.
These are the most popular US and international destinations this holiday season.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS