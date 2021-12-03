France Changes Entry Requirements to Combat Omicron Variant
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff December 03, 2021
France has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy in order to help combat the new Omicron variant.
Travelers from outside the European Union will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel, regardless of vaccination status.
"We are getting more worried by the day," Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, told reporters on Wednesday. "We are not panicking but we have to be as careful as possible, " he said, according to a Bloomberg report.
Several other countries have taken new steps to prevent the spread of Omicron. The United Kingdom is requiring travelers to quarantine and test on their second day within the country regardless of vaccination status. Once they have a negative test result, they can continue their travels in the country.
The United States has changed its own testing strategy for travelers. Starting December 6, 2021, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will need to provide a negative test for COVID-19 taken within 24 hours of traveling to the U.S.
