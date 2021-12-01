Sandals Resorts Is Giving Away Prizes Over 40 Days This Holiday Season
December 01, 2021
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed but travelers hoping to save big on future travel still have plenty of chances to do so with freebies.
Award-winning all-inclusive Caribbean resort brand Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40 anniversary with its "40 Years of Love Giveaway" featuring 40 days of travel perk giveaways for the holiday season.
Kicking off Wednesday and running through January 9, 2022, the promotion offers travelers dozens of opportunities to win. To enter for a chance to win a variety of daily prizes, including the grand prize—a seven-day getaway for two in a Love Nest Butler Suite at any Sandals Resort—enroll to become a Sandals Select Rewards Member if you aren't already, visit the 40 Years of Love Giveaway Entry Page daily and play daily by answering the Poll of the Day.
Participants can make up to 40 entries into the Grand Prize Getaway. Until then, daily prizes include airline miles; resort credits; Island Routes Tour credit; Sandals Select Reward points; couples massages; Waterford champagne flutes and more.
In addition to the ongoing giveaway, 40th Anniversary celebrations are taking place across all 16 Sandals Resorts with nostalgic 1981 inspired pool parties, reimagined swim-up bar menus, custom handcrafted cocktails and more.
Travelers also have the ability to join the Sandals Foundation and to help make a difference in local Caribbean communities through a new 40 for 40 Initiative that will bring 40 additional projects to each island’s local communities.
