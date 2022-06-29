Eric Bowman | June 27, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: That Dream Destination
We all deserve that epic vacation.
After everything that has happened over the last two years, it’s time we all make sure we visit that top dream destination that’s on our travel wish list.
Many tourists around the world are now unconcerned about COVID-19.
If you fall into that category, well then, my friend, what are you waiting for? You need to book your great big getaway as soon as possible if you haven’t already.
I understand now might be a challenging time to travel for some.
Inflation is on the rise and these high prices make it hard for several travelers to go where they truly want to visit.
However, if you’re not making moves to get to that dream destination now, you’re falling behind.
Yes, prices are higher at the moment, but not everything has to be paid up front. Get a deposit down on a cruise or a tour. Look into the many new buy now pay later offerings that have grown from the pandemic.
And if you don’t have the means to book anything right now, I suggest you start saving if you haven’t begun stockpiling away money for the most impressive vacation of your life.
Set goals and keep them at the top of your mind. Travel is good for the soul and helps improve our mental health. We all need a vacation to look forward to. Even the richest people on the planet need that.
For me, it’s finally exploring around Italy. I’m putting away money now to traverse around Italy for two weeks at some point in the next year. That’s the dream at least. And what is life without dreaming for something amazing?
So, what’s your dream destination?
