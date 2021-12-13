Eric Bowman | December 13, 2021 2:52 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Conference Meet Up
This past week I spent time at my first USTOA Conference. It was held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.
It was a great experience, with nearly 700 attendees from around the world gathering together to connect, network and plan for 2022 and beyond.
I was told that pre-pandemic times the event would bring in closer to 1,000 people. Hopefully that’s the case for the 2022 event when it will be held in Austin, Texas.
Conferences have had to evolve over the last year. I’ve been to a handful throughout 2021 and one constant theme is the pure joy people express about finally being back in person with industry peers.
The required COVID-19 test and or proof of vaccination before attending is necessary and welcomed by all as it does add a great sense of safety. It’s an added step in the process, but it’s something we know won’t be around forever.
USTOA had on-site COVID-19 testing for guests, which is honestly the best thing you can have at conferences right now. One person did test positive while there, and USTOA alerted everyone, offering up the testing site for those who wanted to be re-tested for added peace of mind.
So yes, the conference meet-up is a bit different now, but it’s definitely something the industry needs to continue to build back up.
As more and more meetings and events do kick back up for the travel industry, the conversations will turn from ‘it is so great to see you again’ to ‘remember when we went so long without meeting together?’
I cannot wait for those days, and I know I’m not alone there.
But for now, we continue to deal with the cards we’re dealt, and we make the most of it.
How do you feel about conferences? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Comments
