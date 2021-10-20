Eric Bowman | October 18, 2021 2:36 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Industry Bounce Back Is on Its Way
This past weekend I attended the 2021 ALG Vacations Ascend Conference in Cancun, Mexico.
Hundreds of travel advisors and suppliers gathered at the Cancun Center to connect and grow their businesses.
You could feel the energy from those in attendance. They were thrilled to be back in person together. There was no virtual add-on to this event. It was 100% live, which definitely makes a difference.
There’s so much more value in being face to face in person.
ALG Vacations executives noted several times just how great 2022 bookings look at the moment, and they feel things will get even better as more and more places open up.
Advisors and suppliers I spoke with at the event echoed the same feelings. The industry strongly believes it is on its way to a surge in travel like we’ve never experienced before. Some agencies are already seeing better numbers than in 2019 for certain areas of their business.
With the US set to finally allow international travelers to enter, several destinations around the country are sure to see a boom in tourism.
Mexico and the Caribbean continue to remain among the most popular destinations, but I am confident Europe’s numbers will climb high in 2022.
It will take time, but we will get past this and the pandemic will one day be a memory of a hard struggle that we preserved through.
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The US announced a reopening date for vaccinated international travelers.
Dr. Fauci doesn’t see vaccine mandates for domestic flights “in the near future.”
Southwest Airlines had a rough week. Now it’s starting its redemption among customers.
American Airlines president takes on the cruise industry.
The 10 countries Americans feel safest about visiting.
A new study finds travelers are ready to cruise.
New data shows hotel recovery in 2022.
