Eric Bowman | August 12, 2019 10:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Traveling While Pregnant
Just because there’s a bun in the oven doesn’t mean you have to stay home the entire pregnancy.
From tropical paradise escapes to spa retreats in the mountains, a babymoon getaway is becoming more and more popular for soon to be parents.
For my wife and I, family and work travel obligations mean we’ve been on the go quite a bit since we found out in May that she’s pregnant.
While we do hope to take a traditional babymoon vacation before our first child arrives, we’re just enjoying traveling together any way we can.
We spent this past weekend in Charlotte seeing some friends and their baby as well as exploring new areas of the city we hadn’t seen before. Previously, we did the ‘ultimate exBEERience’ in Charlotte, but this weekend was quite different, for obvious reasons.
Packing a variety of snacks has been crucial to getting through long road trips and flights. Those snacks are changing from month to month though as taste and smell are all over the place for my wife thanks to something so tiny but so magical.
It’s crazy and yet amazing all in the same.
Eventually, she won’t be able to fly on a plane, which means our babymoon may end up being a road trip. Being based in Georgia, a drive down to Florida is likely in our future.
It all depends on how the mom to be feels and of course you should consult with your doctor, but when it comes to traveling while pregnant, the Bowman’s say go wherever your heart takes you.
Who knows, maybe baby girl can sense we’re traveling, and she’ll love it from the go and be totally perfect on planes forever. One can dream, right?
How did you make it through traveling while pregnant? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
