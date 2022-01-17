Eric Bowman | January 17, 2022 10:18 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Winter Travel Woes Continue
The Winter travel scene has its highs and lows just like all other seasons of the year, but the news of flight delays and cancellations typically steal the show.
We saw over the holidays how winter weather plus staffing issues forced several thousands of flights to be canceled.
Another massive snowstorm hit the east coast this past weekend, forcing thousands of flights to be canceled.
It happens every year.
So, why then do people continue to travel this time of year?
Some do their best to avoid it completely, while others have no choice but to deal with it due to where they live.
Despite knowing the risks, millions of travelers venture out to either explore cold-weather destinations for a snow-filled getaway or to escape the freezing temps for sunshine and the beach.
We know mother nature can impact our travel plans at a moment’s notice. Something we have planned months maybe even years for could get ruined by the weather.
Still, we book flights and take our chances.
That’s the power of travel.
Here’s to hoping you don’t have any winter travel woes this year.
But since it’s a possibility, you better have your travel insurance all set to make your life easier in the event the weather negatively impacts your travels.
Where are you traveling this winter? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
