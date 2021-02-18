Codie Liermann | February 18, 2021 6:17 PM ET
Caribbean Travel Restrictions: Experiencing the Turks and Caicos’ Safety Protocols
Over the past couple of months, I have been traveling both internationally and domestically, and I have been extremely impressed with the health and safety protocols in place throughout the various destinations I’ve visited.
The most recent endeavor, the Turks and Caicos Islands, wasn’t quite as simple as some of the others. I knew there was more that went into traveling to this Caribbean archipelago, but I didn’t let it stop me from visiting – and I’m sure glad I didn’t because it truly was paradise.
This was my fourth visit to the Turks, and everything I had to do prior to this visit was well worth it. When traveling to the Turks and Caicos, or other islands in the Caribbean with similar protocols, I’d recommend looking into what you have to accomplish at least a few weeks before travel to make sure you have everything checked off. Better yet – book with a trusted travel advisor so you can rest easy knowing everything is taken care of for you.
To be granted entry into the Turks and Caicos, travelers are required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days of visiting. In addition, travelers need proof of travel insurance that covers costs related to COVID-19.
I scheduled my COVID-19 test well in advance to make sure there was an opening, and I had a travel advisor book my insurance to ensure I had the correct plan.
Once these two necessities are acquired, they need to be uploaded to the TCI Assured Portal for pre-authorization. Inquiring guests need to create an account within a few days of travel, load the proper information and take an online health screening questionnaire.
This may sound like an extensive checklist, but it’s really not too bad at all. If I’m required to take a COVID-19 test prior to re-entry into the United States, I prefer to take a test prior to departure first.
The Delta Air Lines’ gate agent was helpful, and she verified everyone on the flight had the correct entry requirements in hand before boarding the plane.
Navigating Providenciales International Airport was a breeze. It’s small to begin with, but there weren’t many travelers there when I arrived, which left plenty of room to social distance. Travelers are handed hand sanitizer; temperatures are taken; masks are worn; floor markers encourage social distancing, and employees once again ensure everyone has been pre-authorized.
The Turks and Caicos offers a range of accommodations ideal for social distancing. From private villas such as the Beach Enclave resorts to all-inclusive hotels such as Beaches Turks and Caicos, the properties allow for visitors to space out and enjoy a vacation at ease.
In addition to spacious accommodations, the Turks and Caicos have outdoor activities for guests to safely take part in throughout their stay. Adventures include kayaking, snorkeling, jet-skiing, kite surfing and more.
There is currently a 6:00 p.m. curfew in place in this destination, but the time varies and may be moved later in the coming weeks. This still leaves the entire day to get out and enjoy the islands before making your way back to home base for a relaxing evening in.
Travelers will want to check with their resort or villa, but most companies are providing complimentary COVID-19 tests for guests returning to countries where this is mandatory. If not, there are nearby testing sites to visit.
Taking a few additional measures to ensure enhanced safety wasn’t enough to hold me back from visiting one of my favorite Caribbean destinations. Walking on the stunning Grace Bay Beach, exploring Little Water Cay (also known as Iguana Island), indulging in delicious local fare and simply soaking in the sun were well worth the extra steps.
Contact your local travel advisor to learn more about visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands.
