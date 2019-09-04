Codie Liermann | September 04, 2019 6:07 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Encouraging Clients to Take Excursions
When people think of spending time on cruises and at all-inclusive resorts, they often think of overindulging in both food and drinks. They look forward to days spent sipping cocktails at the swim-up bars and evenings spent enjoying five-course meals.
While cruise ships and resorts usually have an abundance of activities provided to visitors, taking an excursion can make the vacation even better.
As a travel advisor, you have the power to inspire your clients to step out of their comfort zones to try something new during their trip.
Some clients may not be interested right off the bat. They might only be looking to relax and enjoy the sun, or maybe they are hesitant to book a tour on their own. On the other hand, taking a tour may have never even crossed their mind as an option for them.
Even if you aren’t sure if you’re clients will be up for trying something new, it’s your job as an advisor to suggest it. If there is a new adventure park in the area they are traveling to, it would be nice if they heard about it from you instead of when they arrive at the resort.
For your cruisers, you’ll definitely want to begin suggesting shore excursions early in the planning process. Often times cruise line excursions sell out or fill up quickly. It’s not fun to have to tell your client that the excursion is full when they finally get around to choosing which one they want to take.
When I think of my travels over the years, some of the best memories that come to mind are ones I’ve made on excursions. There are so many benefits to taking a tour—getting out of your comfort zone, learning a new activity, exploring the local area, meeting new friends, etc.
Depending on the destination, there are all types of excursions to choose from. Your clients can do something low key such as taking a sunset catamaran cruise or a local shopping tour or something a bit more adventurous such as going zip lining or whitewater rafting.
If you want your clients to experience these things, encourage them to start scoping out trip excursions during the planning process. Booking these tours ahead of time not only secures their spot but it also usually means more commission for you.
You’ll be happy you did when your clients come home raving all about it.
