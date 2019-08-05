10 Easy Ways to Make Friends While Traveling
Traveling solo is one of the most rewarding and enlightening experiences out there. It opens your mind, builds confidence and pushes you out of your comfort zone. But let’s be honest, jet-setting by yourself can get a bit lonely. Whether you’re traveling for two months or two weeks, consider these easy ways to make friends while traveling. They might come in handy the next time you’re globe-trotting and looking for some company along the way.
1. Learn the Local Language
Language is at the heart of communication and opens up so many doors when it comes to traveling the world. Speaking the local language encourages you to experience the culture and meet people that you might otherwise never have met. There are plenty of apps out there to get you started on your language learning journey. Once you’ve picked up the basics, you can use language exchange apps, such as Tandem, to chat with native speakers and connect with other passionate travelers from around the world.
2. Scout Out Local Events
Attend local events to explore all that the town or city has to offer and make friends in the process. From art gallery openings to film festivals and pub crawls, there are heaps of events to get involved in. Take advantage of social media, such as Facebook’s new and improved events feature, to find things to do wherever you are in the world.
3. Stay in a Hostel
This is a tried and tested way to get to know new friends while traveling solo. Staying in a dorm is not for everyone, so you can always book a private room and socialize with the other travelers in the common areas. Hostels bring people together from all walks of life who might just be able to share valuable travel tips for your next destination.
4. Find Like-Minded Travelers
Having shared interests always gets a friendship off to a cracking start and often guarantees its longevity. There are plenty of online communities to help you find interesting people to meet with similar hobbies. Try Meetup for a range of different events covering sport, tech, language, music, film and more.
5. Get Involved in Group Activities
Group social activities are a guaranteed way to get to know other fellow travelers. Organized day trips often take you off the beaten track to locations harder to reach on your own and are a great way to connect with people over a shared experience. Head to a tourist information center or ask at the hostel reception to find out what’s on offer around your location.
6. Be Flexible
Make the most out of your travels by avoiding a strict schedule and booking everything in advance. More flexibility means you can buddy up with your new-found friends and make travel plans together. A bit of spontaneity is the best kind of adventure!
7. Car Share
Traveling long distances from one place to another can get lonely when you’re on your own. If you’re making your way through Europe, BlaBlaCar is a really great alternative to planes, trains and buses. Their carpooling service assists you in finding people traveling in the same direction as you. It’s a sociable, relaxing and more environmentally friendly way to travel.
8. Take a Walking Tour
Booking yourself onto a free walking tour is a sure-fire way to meet other travelers. If you’re feeling shy, take a tour in your native language so that it’s even easier to strike up a conversation with the other tour-goers. Walking tours are also one of the best ways to see any city. Chances are your guides knows the city like the back of their hands and can show you all the hidden gems.
9. Always Say Yes
Don’t miss out on any experiences and open yourself up to new adventures by saying yes when someone asks you to join them. A willingness to get involved never goes amiss for a solo traveler. Likewise, be confident and ask others to do something with you. You’ve got nothing to lose!
10. Book a Cruise
If none of the above float your boat (literally), booking a cruise is a great alternative for those who love traveling but don’t want to go it alone. With planned excursions available at each port, communal lounges and sociable dinner experiences, even the most introverted people can make friends while traveling on a cruise.
