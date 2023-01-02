Noreen Kompanik | January 02, 2023 2:22 PM ET
Cultures and Customs: Know Before You Go
During a dinner on a recent European river cruise, a group of us were excitedly sharing our ornament purchases from a Vienna, Austria Christkindlmarkt. A passenger chimed in and said, “Well, I saw one I really wanted but the vendor absolutely refused to bargain with me, so I didn’t buy it.”
That comment raised a few eyebrows from those of us who are frequent travelers to international destinations. We are in Austria, after all, not Italy. In Italy, it’s commonplace to bargain with vendors. But in a place like Austria, it could be seen as cheap and rude.
If we really want to be perceived as responsible considerate travelers, we need to start by understanding the customs and cultures of the place we visit. In a global world, we are all ambassadors of our own culture and we have the responsibility to not only respect other cultures but also to present our home country in the best possible light.
Try to Speak Their Language
While it’s impossible to be proficient in every language of the world, it is kind and considerate to use as much of a destination’s language as possible, even if it’s conveying a please, thank you, or good morning. And no matter what country you’re in, the locals appreciate it.
Even before language apps made it easy to translate from one language to the other, we would take a handy, dandy phrase book with us to our international destination.
Mind Your Food Etiquette
Our local food habits or understanding of food may need some adjusting within other cultures.
For example, in Naples, Italy, the birthplace of pizza, it is commonplace to eat this delightful dish with a knife and fork. Italians do not eat pizza with their hands. Ever.
In England, clicking your spoon on the sides of your tea cup can be seen as improper, while slurping your soup in Japan is totally acceptable, and you’ll fit right in.
Research the Cultural Norms
Doing your research about your travel destination helps visitors feel much more at ease when you arrive and helps avoid any cultural miscues.
Tipping is not an acceptable practice in China, Hong Kong, Japan or South Korea.
In Italy, most restaurants will automatically add service and cover charges to the bill. This is by no means a way of duping visitors, as locals alike pay this fee. It is because it is customary in Italy that when you sit at a table, that table is yours for as long as you want it. This is why you’ll have to ask repeatedly for your bill at the end of a meal as it would be rude for Italian wait staff to rush their dining customers.
Respect the Culture and Religion
Simply learning the cultural and religious practices of a destination is not enough. You also have to learn to respect them, even if you don’t agree with them or if they seem very foreign to you. After all, you are a guest in their country.
Whether you’re visiting Vatican City in Rome or the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, there are rules that may include covering your head, covering your arms, or removing your shoes. I always carry a scarf with me if I intend to enter any sacred ground when traveling.
Follow the Local Rules
Yes, we all want to capture the best photos from our travels. But breaking rules to get that perfect Instagram shot is both selfish and disrespectful. And it happens to be one of my biggest travel pet peeves.
If climbing on a Mayan temple in the Riviera Maya is forbidden, then don’t do it. The same goes for museums, other archeological ruins and national monuments. No means no. And just because someone else does it, doesn’t make it right.
If photography is prohibited, don’t try to sneak that photo anyway. And mind your manners with your selfies. In some cultures, provocative poses in public are forbidden. And if you happen to be in the Middle East, you should avoid photographing Muslim women.
No matter where I travel, I never take a photo of people, even in public, without first asking permission, be it a gentleman rolling cigars in the Dominican Republic or a family in Mexico taking their baskets and wares to the market. It’s a sign of respect, and it goes a long way.
Ask the Locals
No matter where you are on your travels, especially if it’s to a country you’ve never been before, when you’re not sure about a local custom, simply ask. You’ll not only get a response to your question, but if you ask in a friendly, engaging manner, you’ll likely get a whole lot more information about the customs and traditions of that destination.
Renowned chef Andrew Zimmern once said “Please be a traveler, not a tourist. Try new things, meet new people, and look beyond what’s right in front of you. These are the keys to understanding the amazing world we live in.”
Just do it respectfully.
