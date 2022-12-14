Claudette Covey | December 14, 2022 8:00 AM ET
The Club Med Option for European Ski Vacations
With the cost of lift tickets and ski equipment on the rise in the U.S., now is the time to consider recommending Europe for clients interested in winter mountain vacations.
One solid option is the 430-room Club Med Tignes Val Claret in the French Alps, which, before opening its doors to the public on December 4, hosted media, travel advisors, tour operators and other members of the trade for a three-night stay.
With upward of 20 mountain resorts in some of the most enviable ski domains in the world, suffice it say Club Med knows how to cater to active winter travelers.
For starters, there’s the all-inclusive price tag, which includes meals, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, entertainment, lift tickets and more.
“With Club Med, they make it so easy to price out everything because it is included – plus when you book your flights with Club Med, you actually get the transfers too, so getting from Geneva to Tignes is a breeze,” said Jennifer Doncsecz, president of Bethlehem, Pa.-based VIP Vacations, who also visited the resort prior to its official opening.
“Additionally, for clients who can only travel in the winter months and have always wanted to ski but never had the time, Club Med includes ski lessons for all ages too!
“Finally, I believe that families who enjoy all-inclusive warm destinations but are looking for something new to do in the winter, this resort is an option that should be offered.”
With interiors appointed in wood and rough-hewn stone, the resort proffers sweeping views of the majestic, craggy mountains that surround it thanks to an abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the property.
All told, Club Med Tignes features 186 miles of slopes and a total of 154 runs, with options for every level of skier and snowboarder – and remember, ski and snowboarding lessons are included in the cost. And that includes kids 4 and older for ski lessons and 8 and up for snowboarding lessons.
Non-skiers and snowboarders (that would be me) will also find plenty to keep them occupied.
Club Med Tignes features a huge indoor pool with swimming lanes, a steam room, a sauna, the Club Med Spa by Sothys, a Yoga studio, plus a wide-ranging selection of classes including embroidery workshops, wellness workshops, core training, cross-training, muscle awakening and stretching.
The resort also boasts two dining venues, Le Val Claret, which features a sumptuous buffet of international dishes, appetizers and desserts. The reservation-only a la carte Le Solstice Gourmet Lounge boasts a three-course menu, including, of course, fondue as a selection.
Both restaurants offer a healthy selection of excellent wines.
On the accommodations front, the resort’s guestrooms and suites are gorgeous, featuring either balconies or large picture windows that open onto the outside.
The property is also equipped with 25 Exclusive Collection Suites which span three floors and are ideally suited for small groups and families traveling together and include such perks as a charming guest lounge where champagne is served in the evenings, concierge services and more.
For its part, the Equinoxe bar and adjoining open theater area serve as the central meeting point where exuberant daily performances and parties take place – “exuberant” being the operative word.
All things considered, Club Med Tignes provides its guests with the chance to let loose in and simply have fun in a stunning setting.
As Club Med CEO Henri Giscard d’Estaing noted regarding post-pandemic travelers: “They need to truly feel free and unleashed from all constraints for a zero-friction experience,” he said. “They expect an elevated holiday experience with a personalized approach. We believe that we are the best answer for worry-free vacations without constraints.”
I would have to agree.
