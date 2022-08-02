Lacey Pfalz | August 02, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Tips to Boost Productivity During Workcations
So many of us have been there: the dreaded work trip that sticks you in one single place for one single purpose: a conference hall, a factory, a meeting room or another place without the hope of getting out and exploring the destination you’re in, with only the task at hand.
It’s why more business travelers are thinking of ways to enjoy their work trips more: by turning them into workcations. Workcations blend necessary work trips with leisure travel activities. This is usually done by tacking on a few extra vacation days to the tail end of a work trip, but for remote workers, this can be accomplished just by taking your necessary work equipment and taking a leisure trip somewhere new, savoring a new destination in between working hours.
Whether you travel routinely for business or are a remote worker tired of your home office space, taking a workcation can mean a lot. After all, the thrill of discovery and exploration, meeting new people and oftentimes engaging with a new culture can all spark new ideas, relax the body and soul, provide much-needed adventure (or rest, if that’s what you prefer) and create lasting memories.
But workcations, like its compound word structure suggests, needs a balance. Too much leisure time and you’ll be receiving emails or calls from your boss wondering where you are. Too much time working and you’ll forget why you even went anywhere in the first place.
This necessary balance between leisure travel and work is also necessary to boost productivity during your trip. It might seem inefficient: isn’t productivity better when you work more? That might not be the case. Working longer hours might not necessarily mean you’re producing more, and at a better quality.
So, onto productivity tips.
Tip One: Have fun!
Did this one surprise you? Yes, workcations are for work, and it’s important to do whatever is necessary to complete your assigned tasks. But a vacation is also a vacation! You deserve to enjoy it, and that’s why you should have fun. Get out there and explore your destination, just make sure that you’ve communicated to your supervisors or teammates about your work schedule during your vacation.
If you’ll be taking a few days of vacation time after your business trip, communicate that you’ll be incommunicado for those days. If you’re a remote worker just heading somewhere new for a month, make sure the people who need to know about any specific time changes or schedule changes that might occur know so they are prepared.
Having fun might not seem conducive to productivity, but there’s a very strong connection between leisure activities and creativity. If you’re in a field where you have to pitch stories, solve problems or think of new ideas, logging out of your inbox and getting out there to have fun is one of the best ways to find some great ideas.
Tip Two: Find Wi-Fi Before You Leave
There aren’t a lot of business trips that don’t rely at least somewhat on technology, namely a computer and Wi-Fi connection. If you have a personal hotspot, you can work from anywhere and are in a great position for remote working!
But chances are, business travelers might not have that instant connection, and that’s why this tip is so important. You don’t want to be left scrambling to find a place to work ten minutes before that important meeting.
If you’ll be traveling for work, make sure to research your destination to find a few places that have complimentary Wi-Fi. Cafes and your accommodation are going to be the best places for this.
For travelers working remotely for longer trips, consider investing in a personal hotspot for your phone or other device; it might save on trips to the cafe. It might also be beneficial if you have a lot of meetings where you need a quiet space, have safety concerns about using public Wi-Fi or easily get overwhelmed or distracted by noises but still want to get out of your hotel room.
Tip Three: Separate Work Time from Vacation Time
Expedia's latest Vacation Deprivation Report found that workcations often don’t satisfy the need for relaxation and immersion that vacations can provide travelers. Taking workcations can trap people into thinking they should be always on alert for that next work email, depriving travelers of actually enjoying their bleisure trip.
That’s why this next tip is so important. It’s not just about having fun: it’s about separating the time between work and vacation. If you’ll be taking a business trip and extending it by a few vacation days, set up automatic reminders on your email so you don’t feel pressured to work when you don’t need to, and enjoy the activities you usually do during a typical vacation.
If you’re a remote worker taking a longer workcation, create a work schedule and a play schedule, then stick to it! Don’t let your work seep into the afternoons when you’re supposed to be lounging at the beach or learning how to cook delicious food. You’ll create a better balance between work and leisure activities, which should pay off in the end.
Workcation Like a Pro
Workcations aren’t for everyone; often, people struggle to find that necessary balance between work and vacation activities. But for those who want to enjoy experiencing a new destination away from their home office, it can be a great way to do just that while continuing to earn money, making it somewhat more cost-effective than a typical vacation – especially if you’ll be extending a regular business trip.
