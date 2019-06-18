Alex Temblador | June 18, 2019 1:52 PM ET
Travel in the Low Season
I’m not one for crowds, which is probably why I’m always hesitant to visit big attractions, amusement parks or attend holiday events like Mardi Gras or New Year’s in New York City.
The thought of being around that many people makes my skin itch and would result in a trip that's anything but relaxing or fun to me, which is why I’d rather travel in the low season.
I just returned from a two-week trip through Thailand and Laos that began at the beginning of June, putting me smack dab at the start of these country’s rainy seasons. During the rainy season tourism slows down, making June Thailand’s and Laos’ low season or off-season.
While there were plenty of tourists in Bangkok, perhaps less so at this time of year, I didn’t really see the effects of their low season until I visited other destinations like Thailand’s Khao Sok National Park, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, along with Laos’ Luang Prabang.
During my visit to Elephant Hills Camp in Khao Sok National Park, I noticed that the tables in the large dining hall were barely full and the entire camp had less than 30 guests. I soon discovered is not the case during high season, when every luxury tent is booked full and the dining hall is a loud cacophony of excitement and movement.
In Pattaya, I enjoyed the quiet solitude of InterContinental Pattaya Resort. During a temple tuk-tuk tour in Chiang Mai, I found it quite easy to take photos of famous temples like Wat Le Di Luang and Doi Suthep without other tourists in the background.
In Luang Prabang, Laos, I hiked up over 300 stairs to Phousi Mountain where there were only three other people and took an awesome shot of myself standing on a rocky outcrop. After sharing this picture of myself on Facebook, one of my friends shared the same photograph in the same location during his trip to Luang Prabang. His photograph looked vastly different than mine and was filled to the brim with other tourists.
His photo is exactly why I don’t like to travel in the high season.
When you travel in the high season of a country, you’re subjected to hordes of tourists at every attraction and steep prices for hotels, food and tours or activities. That, to me, is not the best way to travel.
The best way to travel is in the low or off-season, when hotel rates are cheaper, when there are fewer people pushing and jostling to see an attraction or take a photograph, when you can actually engage with the locals and when you have a moment to sit and think about the place you’re visiting without the overwhelming noise of tourism.
Now, there are some drawbacks to traveling in the low season. As I mentioned earlier, during my trip to Thailand and Laos, it was the rainy season. Low season, for some destinations, indicates less-than-ideal weather like rain, hurricanes and high or low temperatures, which could interrupt or ruin travel experiences.
However, the rain didn’t ruin any part of my trip. Yes, it rained on occasion, but not every day. Even when it rained during a jungle trek in Khao Sok National Park or a kayaking experience on Cheow Lan Lake, it was a light rain that was quite enjoyable and cooled off the naturally hot and humid climate of the area.
Now, I know some people are limited as to the time they can take vacations—such as when school is out or over the holidays—but the good news is that every month, multiple destinations around the world are experiencing the low season. You just have to search for them or ask your travel agent to look for you.
I challenge you to visit a destination during the low season and see just how improved your vacation will be.
More Thailand
More by Alex Temblador
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS