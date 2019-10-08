Claudette Covey | October 08, 2019 5:08 PM ET
What's Booking: Slovenia
“Early adopters”—those intrepid travelers who explore destinations before they become increasingly mainstream—should waste no time in visiting Slovenia, noted Trish Gastineau of Simply Customized Travel in Fort Myers, Fla.
“Slovenia is starting to come to the forefront—it’s a beautiful country and the people are warm and welcoming,” she said, adding that the majority of Slovenian’s speak English, “particularly those under 30.”
Slovenia is ideally suited for travelers who may have previously visited other former Eastern Bloc countries such as Croatia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, Gastineau said.
Bordered by Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Hungary to the northeast, Croatia to the southeast and the Adriatic Sea to the southwest, Slovenia features a mountainous, forested terrain along with Alpine and sea views.
The destination, which happens to be the birthplace of Melania Trump (a life-size wood statue in her honor was erected near the town of Sevnica), has much to recommend.
Foodies can visit Brda in the western region of the country, renowned for its wines, olives and fruit. “The wines from this region are truly extraordinary,” Gastineau said, adding that travelers can have lunch at one of the region’s tourism farms.
In the Alpine resort town of Bled, Gastineau, who is a member of the Travel Experts host agency, recommended a boat ride on Lake Bled, which offers up spectacular mountain views; and a tour of the medieval Bled Castle, which is perched on a cliff above the town.
The university town of Ljubljana, a very walkable city with an 11th-century castle that was reconstructed in the 12th century, is also worth a visit, as is the medieval town of Piran and the resort town of Portoroz, both of which are situated on the Istrian peninsula, she said.
On the hotel front, Gastineau’s recommended the Kempinski Palace Portoroz; the Grand Union Business Hotel in Ljubljana; Hotel Gredic, which is set in a castle in Goriska Brda; and the Art Nouveau-style Grand Union Business Hotel in Ljubljana.
For more information about Slovenia and its many offerings, visit slovenia.info/en.
