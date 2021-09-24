Codie Liermann | September 23, 2021 5:00 AM ET
Why You Should Book a Trip Right Now
Complaints of it being too expensive or not having the time used to be the go-to reasons as to why people weren’t traveling. Now a whole new boatload of excuses fills the air when it comes to this topic.
While so many people are spewing out all the reasons why they shouldn’t, I’m here to list the many reasons why now is the right time to travel.
Maybe you’re concerned that travel won’t be the same as it used to be.
If you’re waiting for it to be “the same,” you’re going to be waiting for a long time. Sure, there are a few new protocols in place, but all your favorite spots are still there waiting for you to visit. The only way things will even begin to get back to normal is if people get back out there.
You might be hoping you’ll help slow the spread by staying home and not traveling.
We tried that. Unfortunately, it didn’t work. Many areas had two-week lockdowns followed by month-long stay-at-home orders, and somehow the spread continued. People are currently gathering in bars, shopping malls and other areas, and the chances of contracting COVID-19 on a plane may even be lower than visiting one of these types of establishments.
Maybe you aren’t sure where the safest places to visit are.
There is no simple answer to this concern, as the coronavirus doesn’t tell us which destination it’s going to pop up in next, but there are several safe countries to visit right now in addition to numerous US destinations.
Are you waiting for coronavirus to be gone?
You might be waiting forever. It’s already been almost two years, and we are still seeing cases in some areas. This virus might be around for a long time, and it’s something we need to learn to live with.
Although you may think you are helping in some way by staying cooped up inside your home for years not making plans with beloved friends and family or taking the trips you’ve dreamed to take, you’re causing harm in other ways.
It can be detrimental to your mental health and overall wellbeing to continue putting your life on hold. For many people, social interaction and being around loved ones is the best medicine – and being around the ones you love in a new destination only adds to the healing.
Whether it’s visiting a nearby city or state or hopping on a plane to go to your favorite Caribbean island, a vacation might be the exact remedy you’re in need of.
The best way to navigate the concerns around traveling is by working with a trusted travel advisor. Agents have been busy staying up to date with the latest restrictions and safety measures, and they are the best resource to have in your corner throughout the booking process.
So if you’ve been counting all the reasons why you shouldn’t book that trip, consider focusing on the reasons why you should.
