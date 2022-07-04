Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From The Past Month
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2022
Another Topsy Turvy Month in Aviation
So to sum up the month the last 30 days or so in aviation in a song lyric, it would be “(Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
Spirit Airlines, for the second time, delayed a shareholder vote on whether to accept the merger with Frontier Airlines or be taken over and folded into JetBlue Airways.
Or maybe the lack of satisfaction was from air travelers themselves, who have been dealing with a plethora of delays and cancellations since Memorial Day.
Or perhaps it was a fed-up federal government. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg scolded airlines over the numerous delays and said the feds would step in, if they had to, and compel carriers to hire more workers to deal with staffing shortages.
Just another fun month in Airline World.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS