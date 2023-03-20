The New Flight Routes Taking Off This Spring
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 20, 2023
New Routes Launching in Time for Spring Travel
The busy spring break travel period is in full swing and while travelers will have to contend with far more crowds compared to recent years that were plagued by the pandemic, soaring demand for air travel has prompted airlines to add service to new destinations or restart popular routes that were suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. This season has already seen major U.S. carriers start up new service as flight options continue to increase ahead of the peak summer travel period. Here's a look at some of the notable routes that travelers can look forward to flying in the coming weeks and months.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS