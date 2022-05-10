The World's Most Family-Friendly Airports and Airlines
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 10, 2022
The Best Airports and Airlines for Traveling Families
Traveling with children can bring added challenges, especially in the event of unexpected flight delays or cancellations. The Family Vacation Guide recently examined on-time departure times and cancellation rates for 50 of the busiest airports in the world and analyzed other important factors for family-friendliness such as free access to Wi-Fi, the number of places to eat available and the number of things to do.
While three U.S. airports made the top 10, including Los Angeles, Orlando and Seattle, Asia and Europe dominate for the most part. The Family Vacation Guide also dove deeper into the 36 largest airlines around the world to determine the most family-friendly carriers. The research included factors such as seat comfort, family pre-boarding, kids meals and onboard entertainment. Although Hawaiian Airlines made the top 10, Asian airlines also dominated this top 10 for 2022.
As the world reopens and more families resume international travel, it's worth taking a look at the leading airports and airlines for family travel.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS