Last updated: 06:39 PM ET, Mon January 10 2022

gallery icon Cruise Ships Scheduled to Debut in 2022

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton January 10, 2022

1/17
Path on the water from a large cruise ship
Path on the water from a large cruise ship. (photo via cassinga/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Heading Out to Sea

As 2022 gets off to a bumpy start for cruising, it remains to be seen if the Omicron variant will impact this year’s new ocean ship introductions. Let’s hope the surge peaks in mid- to late January as currently predicted and we’ll see a number of shiny new cruise ocean-going ships enter service this year. Here’s the tentative timeline of what to expect and when.

1/17

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS