Photo Tour of MSC Cruises New Ship, MSC World Europa
Experiencing the All-New MSC World Europa
When MSC Cruises named its newest ship — MSC World Europa — in Doha, Qatar this November, the cruise brand pulled out all the stops for its celebration with partner Qatar Airways. The ceremony itself featured a stunning drone show, an impressive light show to music at the front of the ship, presentations by talented local artists and a grand finale performance by Matteo Bocelli, to name a few highlights.
However, the vessel itself actually stole the show due to its modern and beautiful design and its many updated features that are yet to be found on other MSC ships. The MSC World Europa is stylish and contemporary, yet it was designed to be just as family-friendly as the 21 other ships offered by the brand.
Whether you're considering a trip through the Middle East on MSC World Europa this winter or you're thinking of booking one of the ship's Mediterranean itineraries next summer, click ahead to see a photo tour of this incredible ship and its best and most alluring features.
