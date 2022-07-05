Jamaica Travel: What You Need To Know Before Visiting This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 05, 2022
What You Need To Know Before Traveling To Jamaica
Much like the rest of the Caribbean, Jamaica is open to summer travelers who can visit with relative ease more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The island country and its renowned tourist-friendly destinations such as Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios remain as alluring as they've always been and local officials have taken steps to ensure that they're safer for visitors in 2022. The return of more nonstop flights from the U.S. to Jamaica and the increased prevalence of stellar hotel and resort deals are giving travelers additional incentives to book their next Caribbean vacation today. Combine these factors with loosening entry restrictions and it's clear that Jamaica is a top-tier travel destination. But before you visit, there are some things you should know.
