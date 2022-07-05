Last updated: 01:41 PM ET, Tue July 05 2022

gallery icon Jamaica Travel: What You Need To Know Before Visiting This Summer

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 05, 2022

1/5
Rocky beach in Negril, Jamaica
Rocky beach in Negril, Jamaica. (photo via lucky-photographer/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

What You Need To Know Before Traveling To Jamaica

Much like the rest of the Caribbean, Jamaica is open to summer travelers who can visit with relative ease more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The island country and its renowned tourist-friendly destinations such as Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios remain as alluring as they've always been and local officials have taken steps to ensure that they're safer for visitors in 2022. The return of more nonstop flights from the U.S. to Jamaica and the increased prevalence of stellar hotel and resort deals are giving travelers additional incentives to book their next Caribbean vacation today. Combine these factors with loosening entry restrictions and it's clear that Jamaica is a top-tier travel destination. But before you visit, there are some things you should know.

1/5

For more information on Jamaica, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS