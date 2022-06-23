Last updated: 11:52 AM ET, Thu June 23 2022

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 23, 2022

Bahamas Caribbean
Beautiful views in the Bahamas (photo by Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon)

What You Need To Know Before Your Caribbean Vacation

Like the world as a whole, the Caribbean is nearing a return to normal as destinations have reopened and, in many cases, done away with burdensome COVID-related entry requirements, making it easier for travelers to gain access in 2022. These changes, combined with the U.S. State Department's decision to cut back on "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisories for international destinations earlier this year should give travelers a much better idea of what to expect as well as confidence that they can explore their favorite Caribbean destinations safely and without limits. Here's a look at the latest travel guidance based on updated advisories from the U.S. State Department as well as the current COVID-related entry requirements in some of the most popular Caribbean destinations this summer.

