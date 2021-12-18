Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat December 18 2021

Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik December 18, 2021

Dry Tortugas National Park
PHOTO: Dry Tortugas National Park. (photo by Tony Bosse/Dreamstime.com)

Off-the-Beaten Path National Parks and Monuments

Albert Einstein once said “Look deep into nature. And then you will understand everything better.”

There can’t be a better way to be at one with nature than a visit to our national parks.

And did you know that the National Park System encompasses 423 national parks and 129 national monument sites in the U.S? That’s pretty impressive.

While most of us are familiar with popular ones like Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Zion, there are many other national sites that are awe-inspiring as well. The best part is these spectacular places aren’t as well-known or crowded, providing visitors a much-more private, intimate look at these national treasures.

We’ve gathered some of our off-the-beaten-path favorites – places that also make for an ideal road trip or a fun boating excursion.

