Off-The-Beaten-Path Memorial Day Trips to Take This Year
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 26, 2022
Memorial Day Weekend is Right Around the Corner: Where Will it Take You in 2022?
Memorial Day Weekend is often the weekend that Americans take to the roads for day trips, weekend getaways and closer-to-home explorations. But with rising gas prices and the end of the federal transportation mask mandate, more people might just take to the skies to go a bit farther this Memorial Day. Whether you crave a rustic retreat or a European-style city exploration, check out the next fifteen unique ideas to spice up your travel life. All of these can be enjoyed as three- or four-day vacations (not including travel time), or they can be extended longer.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS