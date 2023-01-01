The Best January Events in Each State
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck January 01, 2023
January Events To Start 2023 Right
The festive season may be winding down, but that doesn't mean that there aren't scores of wonderful things to do in January. In fact, with many of the nation's best seasonal light displays staying on into January, it's destined to look a lot like the holidays well into 2023. January events in 2023 are highlighted by the early arrival of the Lunar New Year, the kick-off of Mardi Gras season and a host of winter carnivals, cold-weather swims, jazz festivals, ice carving competitions and dozens of other fun things in between to do around the country. With this group of great January events, there's no doubt that 2023 is going to get off on the right foot. Click on the slideshow to find a January event for you and your crew.
