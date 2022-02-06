Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Sun February 06 2022

gallery icon The Best Valentine's Day Getaway in Each State

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck February 06, 2022

1/67
Haystack Rock and Cannon Beach, Oregon at sunset
Haystack Rock and Cannon Beach (photo via shanecotee / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

It's Time to Feel the February Travel Love

When the calendar page flips to February each year, romantic destinations take center stage in the minds (and hearts) of travelers everywhere. There's simply no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a trip to one of the most romantic places in the USA and the following slideshow is loaded with suggestions for love-laced escapes all over the nation. Whether you are looking to get cozy by the fire in a cabin with a mug of spiked hot chocolate, dine at a restaurant with a view of a sparkling skyline or head for the beach, you are sure to find somewhere on the list where you and your special someone will both experience a Valentine's Day for the ages. 

1/67

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS