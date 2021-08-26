The Most Popular Labor Day Weekend Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 26, 2021
Popular Places
More than three out of 10 Americans plan to travel for this upcoming Labor Day weekend, according to a recent TripAdvisor survey. However, that number could rise in the days to come as 22 percent are currently undecided and many travelers have opted for last-minute bookings of late—70 percent of trips booked on Tripadvisor in the first week of August were for travel within the next three weeks. When it comes to the top Labor Day destinations in 2021, domestic dominates, with 86 percent planning to stay in the country and 45 percent traveling locally by car or train. Here's a look at the 10 hottest holiday weekend escapes to close out summer.
For more information on Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, Key West
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
- Australia on Track To Reopen by December
- Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Details About AquaMouse Aboard Disney Wish
- Atlas Ocean Voyages To Require COVID-19 Vaccination
- Data Suggests Confusion Over COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Could Slow Travel's Recovery
- G Adventures Introduces Vaccinated and Travel-Ready Tours
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS