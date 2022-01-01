The Safest Places To Travel in 2022
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 01, 2022
Traveling With Limited Risk in the New Year
For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
Here's an early look at some of the best options based on the latest U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance as well as data from the 2021 Global Peace Index (GPI)—which ranks more than 160 countries around the world based on the level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict and the degree of militarization—and travel insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS