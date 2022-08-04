The Top Destinations With the Lowest Travel Advisories
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 04, 2022
Popular Places With Minimal Risk Level
After announcing it would reduce the number of Level 4 or "Do Not Travel" advisories for international destinations following changes in how public health officials assess the COVID-19 threat back in April, the U.S. State Department currently lists a majority of countries and territories around the world at its lowest level, Level 1, which simply advises travelers to exercise normal precautions in their destination. Nearly 90 destinations have received the State Department's lowest travel advisory or risk level heading into August but some of those places stand out from the rest. Here's a look at some of the top tourist-friendly destinations with the lowest risk level heading into the final stretch of summer.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Greece, Aruba, St. Lucia, Australia, New Zealand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS