Top Trending US Spring Break Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke February 11, 2022
The Hottest Settings for Spring in the United States
Travel website VacationRenter recently surveyed more than 9,000 customers from around the world about their upcoming travel preferences to uncover the most popular spring break destinations for 2022. More than half of respondents plan to head to "beach or coastal" destinations but mountain locales are also hot right now, with more than nine in 10 of those surveyed choosing "adventure or expedition" destinations and "ski" vacations along with "beach or coastal" settings. Here's a look at some of the trendiest spots this spring.
