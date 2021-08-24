Top US National Parks for Families
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman August 24, 2021
National Parks for Families
U.S. National Parks are made for all to explore, but which ones take the top spot for families? As part of its 2021 Family-Friendly Travel Guide, Go Koala considered items like the number of kid-friendly attractions available, acres per visitor, average annual temperature and precipitation. Did your family favorite make the list?
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS