Where To Stay, What To Do and What’s New in London
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 09, 2021
London Is Open
The United Kingdom recently eased travel restrictions, allowing fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and European Union to visit without having to quarantine. While inoculated visitors must still test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding their flight and again within two days of their arrival in the U.K., the change, which took effect August 2, is significant in that it makes visiting and experiencing London a real possibility for Americans for the first time in nearly two years. The destination has largely reopened with limited restrictions in place but there are some things travelers should know before they go.
-
-
-
-
