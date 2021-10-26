50 Haunted Hotels Perfect for Halloween
Entertainment Scott Hartbeck October 26, 2021
Bed, Breakfast and Bumps in the Night
America is home to thousands of hotels, running the gamut from luxury hotels and romantic inns to hip boutique spots. Some of them also belong in a special category that proves to be very popular this time of year: the haunted hotel. These establishments are said to be visited by ghostly figures and feature in tales of strange happenings from former guests, staff and ghost hunters. The following 50 places all have a reputation for being home to a few spirits, which makes them all the perfect place to spend a night around Halloween.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
-
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS