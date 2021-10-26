Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Tue October 26 2021

gallery icon 50 Haunted Hotels Perfect for Halloween

Entertainment Scott Hartbeck October 26, 2021

1/51
Haunted Hotels, Rapid City, Hotel Alex Johnson
Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City, South Dakota. (Photo via Tony Webster / Flickr)

Bed, Breakfast and Bumps in the Night

America is home to thousands of hotels, running the gamut from luxury hotels and romantic inns to hip boutique spots. Some of them also belong in a special category that proves to be very popular this time of year: the haunted hotel. These establishments are said to be visited by ghostly figures and feature in tales of strange happenings from former guests, staff and ghost hunters. The following 50 places all have a reputation for being home to a few spirits, which makes them all the perfect place to spend a night around Halloween.

1/51

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS